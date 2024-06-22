CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus increased their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

WestRock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 3,663,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. WestRock has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

