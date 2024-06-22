CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.21. 1,426,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

