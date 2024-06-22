CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $12.72 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,721,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.84. 863,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.