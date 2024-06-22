CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $20.75 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.21. 7,128,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

