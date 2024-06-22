CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $426,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,096. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day moving average of $506.46.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

