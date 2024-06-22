CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 116,918 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. 862,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,412. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

