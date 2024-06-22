CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,523 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,077,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.25 and a fifty-two week high of $302.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.26. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

