Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,281. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

