China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Trading Down 0.9%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 79,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 93,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

