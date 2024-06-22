Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) vs. Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Head to Head Survey

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Chemung Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Chemung Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $137.62 million 1.45 $25.00 million $5.22 8.05 Citizens $60.02 million 0.72 $1.85 million $0.64 11.95

This table compares Chemung Financial and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chemung Financial and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chemung Financial presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 17.35% 12.39% 0.84% Citizens 5.28% 9.16% 0.26%

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Citizens on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It also offers commercial and agricultural loans comprising loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial and residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity term loans. In addition, the company provides interest rate swaps, letters of credit, employee benefit plans, insurance products, mutual fund, brokerage, and tax preparation services. Further, it offers guardian, custodian, trustee, investment, pension, estate planning, and employee benefit administrative services, as well as acts as an agent for pension, profit-sharing, and other employee benefit trusts. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Elmira, New York.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

