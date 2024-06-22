Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Bought by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy comprises about 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 515,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 321,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 194,151 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,218,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.06.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

