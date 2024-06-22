CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.17

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 941807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

