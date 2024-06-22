Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of CDLX opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.61 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,435 shares of company stock worth $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 677,354 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 231,303 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

