Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $13.84 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.84 billion and $265.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.04 or 0.05445303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,740,367,869 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.