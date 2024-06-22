Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $13.84 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.84 billion and $265.59 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.04 or 0.05445303 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040543 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015456 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008083 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012919 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010558 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.
About Cardano
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,980,576,545 coins and its circulating supply is 35,740,367,869 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.