CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Trading 1.9% Higher

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 2,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

