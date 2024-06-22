Capital CS Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,673 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Ares Management accounts for about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,409,634 shares of company stock worth $191,478,719. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of ARES traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.79. 2,799,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,050. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

