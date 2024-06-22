Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

