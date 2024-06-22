Capital CS Group LLC Invests $701,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,956 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Target comprises 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,146,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $569,001,000 after buying an additional 134,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Up 1.9 %

TGT stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $152.65. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

