Capital CS Group LLC Invests $310,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

DFIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. 177,616 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

