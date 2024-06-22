Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Shares of JSPR opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $333.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.23. Analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

