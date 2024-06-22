Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10. The stock has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.