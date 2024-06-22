Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $1,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 156,558 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,206,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

CM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.46. 821,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,321. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.53%.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

