Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) to “Speculative Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 185 ($2.35).

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 181.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.95 million, a P/E ratio of -245.27, a PEG ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.50. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.20 ($2.61).

Capricorn Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 25.97%.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

