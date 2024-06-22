Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT Raised to $150.00 at B. Riley

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. Camtek has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $122.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

