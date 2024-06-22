Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives $55.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZR opened at $39.16 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

