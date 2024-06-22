Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

