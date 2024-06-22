Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises 1.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 21,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

