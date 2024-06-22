Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 375,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 308,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

