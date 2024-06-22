Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

