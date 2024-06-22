Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,720. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.