Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 45,737 BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,802,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 1,662,755 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,514,000.

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.27. 285,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,409. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

