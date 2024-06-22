Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bunge Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

