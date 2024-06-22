Bull Oak Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 4,347,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.32.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

