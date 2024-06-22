Bull Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20,942.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.75. 348,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.