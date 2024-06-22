Bull Oak Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 378.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,165 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 13.3% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $19,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 165,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,130. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $90.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

