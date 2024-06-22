Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $172.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

