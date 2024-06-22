Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $407,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,273 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,569,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,214,000 after acquiring an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,667 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,855,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

