BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 844 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.0 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $749.33 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $723.59 and a 200 day moving average of $738.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

