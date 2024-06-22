BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,186 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,186 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 108,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in UBS Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,235,000 after acquiring an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE UBS opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

