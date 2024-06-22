BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,886 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

