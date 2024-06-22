BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,450,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

