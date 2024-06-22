BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,649 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,387,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 468,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,750. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

