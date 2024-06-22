Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) PT at $146.00

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.