Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) PT at $65.33

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Terex has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,929 shares of company stock worth $5,172,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.