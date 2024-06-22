Brokerages Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$74.64

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.64.

TECK.B has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.73. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

