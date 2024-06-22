Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Price Target at $9.17

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Savara from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

SVRA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Savara in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Savara by 665.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

