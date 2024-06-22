Brokerages Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT at $11.50

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,862,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

