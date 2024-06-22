Brokerages Set Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Target Price at $192.00

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of RRX opened at $141.12 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -291.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 144,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

