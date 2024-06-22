Brokerages Set Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Target Price at $8.49

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,658,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 449,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $287,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -12.50%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.