Brokerages Set HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Target Price at $31.17

Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $922,373.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,661,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,675,303.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,702 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,424. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in HashiCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.41 on Monday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

